Dagestan vs. Ireland? Ian Garry calls out Islam Makhachev: ‘If he beats Della Maddalena, I want that fight’

Irish striker, Ian Garry seems to be hellbent on reigniting the long-standing rivalry between his country and Dagestan, calling for a title fight with Islam Makhachev — if the pound-for-pound number one beats Jack Della Maddalena in a mooted welterweight title fight.

Garry, who most recently headlined UFC Fight Night Kansas City at the end of last month, returned to winning-ways from his first professional loss in mixed martial arts.

And rebounding in a hard-fought unanimous decision win over surging Brazilian finisher, Carlos Prates, Portmarnock striker, Garry had suffered a close, title eliminator loss against the undefeated, Shavkat Rakhmonov in December of last year.

For Makhachev, the soon-to-be former lightweight champion is set to make good on a rumored move to the welterweight limit, and is chasing an immediate title charge against newly-minted champion, Della Maddalena.

Ian Garry welcomes rivalry title fight with Islam Makhachev

But as far as Dublin striking talent, Garry is concerned, he would love the chance to fight Russian standout, Makhachev in a title clash at the welterweight limit, particularly if he defeats Australian fan-favorite, Della Maddalena later this year.

“If people want to market it as Dagestan versus Ireland, if me and Islam Makhachev ever cross paths then they can,” Ian Garry told Covers.com. But I feel like that’s bringing in two people like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who have had their rivalry and have done and said the things they’ve said.

“Islam right now is the pound-for-pound number one,” Ian Garry explained. “He’s trying to move up and fight for the welterweight world title, and if he wins there is absolutely every scenario that I’m going to call for that fight because there is nothing more I want to do than go out there and beat the number one pound for pound, get the belt and prove that I’m one of the best in the world.”