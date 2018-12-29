Watch: Cris Cyborg & Amanda Nunes Face Off Before UFC 232 Bout

Tomorrow night (Sat. December 29, 2018) the biggest fight in the history of women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) will go down.

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her title against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Nunes is hoping to become the first-ever female dual-weight champion in UFC history. At the UFC 232 ceremonial weigh-ins today, the two Brazilian champions faced off before their scrap:

Nunes has beaten a long list of who’s who in women’s MMA. “The Lioness” reigns as the 135-pound champion with wins over Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Valentina Shevchenko. Should she be able to make history tomorrow, she’ll have to do so by defeating the most dominant female mixed martial artist in history.

Cyborg has not lost a fight in MMA competition since her professional debut in 2005. Since, the 33-year-old featherweight champion has won 20-straight fights. Cyborg has earned notable wins over the likes of Gina Carano and Holly Holm, finishing 17 of her career victories by knockout.

The winner of tomorrow’s co-main event could very well go down as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time.