Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev – Updated Fight Week Odds and Match Preview

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev is a high-stakes UFC heavyweight matchup scheduled for June 21, 2025, at Baku Crystal Hall in Azerbaijan. This bout is significant for both fighters and the division as a whole, with major implications for the heavyweight rankings and potential title contention.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev – Fight Week Odds

The betting odds for Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev have consistently favored Blaydes as the clear favorite leading up to fight week. Early lines opened with Blaydes in the -258 to -305 range (meaning you'd need to bet about $258 to $305 to win $100), while Kuniev started as a sizeable underdog, typically between +218 and +300 (a $100 bet on Kuniev would return $218 to $300 if he wins). As the fight approached, the odds tightened slightly but still overwhelmingly favored Blaydes, with most sportsbooks listing him around -330 to -340 and Kuniev at +255 to +270.

Over time, the odds have fluctuated a bit but always kept Blaydes as the favorite. Some books had Blaydes as high as -325, reflecting a roughly 73% implied probability of victory, while Kuniev’s odds drifted as high as +300, signalling that bettors see him as a dangerous but unlikely upset. The market never really shifted toward Kuniev, though some analysts noted his underdog odds could be tempting for risk-tolerant bettors, especially given the unpredictability of heavyweight MMA.

Most UFC experts and betting markets expect Curtis Blaydes to win, with the most popular pick being a finish by KO/TKO. Odds for Blaydes to win by knockout or disqualification are around +110 to +130, while a decision win is priced at +200 to +225. Kuniev by KO is a major long shot at +650 to +700, and a decision win for him is even less likely at +625 to +700. The general consensus is that Blaydes’ wrestling and ground-and-pound will be too much for Kuniev, who is making his UFC main card debut against a top-five opponent.

The stakes in this matchup are considerable. For Curtis Blaydes, a win maintains his position as a top contender and keeps him in the title conversation. For Kuniev, this is a massive opportunity; a victory over a top-five opponent in his UFC debut would instantly establish him as a serious threat in the division and could propel him toward a title shot.

Both fighters are well-rounded, but the clash of styles, elite wrestling versus high-pressure striking, makes this a compelling and unpredictable matchup.