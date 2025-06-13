Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick – Fight Week Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC Fight Night co-main event features Rose Namajunas versus Miranda Maverick in the women’s flyweight division, set for June 15, 2025. This matchup is generating buzz due to the contrasting styles, backgrounds, and the implications for the division’s rankings.

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick – Odds

The betting odds for the Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick fight at UFC Atlanta clearly favor Namajunas as the winner. Across major sportsbooks, Namajunas is listed as a strong favorite, with her odds ranging from about -238 to -285, while Maverick is the underdog with odds between +195 and +230. This means a bet on Namajunas requires staking more to win less, while a bet on Maverick could yield a bigger payout if she pulls off the upset.

As for the method of victory, most predictions and betting analysis expect this fight to go the distance, with Rose Namajunas winning by decision. This is based on several trends: five of Namajunas’ last six wins have come by decision, and her last six fights have all gone to the judges’ scorecards. Similarly, Maverick’s three UFC losses have all been by decision, and she’s known for her durability. The over/under odds for rounds also reflect this expectation, with the over 2.5 rounds heavily favored at -540, indicating bookmakers and analysts see little chance of an early finish.

Looking at how the odds have changed over time, Namajunas opened around -200 and her odds have become even more favorable, moving to as high as -285 as the fight approaches, while Maverick’s odds have lengthened from +150 to as high as +230. This shift suggests increasing confidence among bettors and oddsmakers in Namajunas’ experience and skill set, despite her recent mixed results at flyweight.

The stakes are significant for both fighters. For Namajunas, a win would re-establish her as a top contender at flyweight and potentially set up a title shot down the line, especially with Valentina Shevchenko still ruling the division. For Maverick, defeating a former champion would be the biggest win of her career and could catapult her into the top tier of the division.

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick is a pivotal fight for both women’s careers and the flyweight division. Expect Namajunas to look for angles and striking opportunities, while Maverick will aim to impose her grappling and control the fight on the mat. The winner will be well-positioned for a run at the title in one of the UFC’s most competitive women’s divisions.