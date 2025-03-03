Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev – Odds and Match Preview

Curtis Blaydes is set to face Rizvan Kuniev in a heavyweight bout at UFC 313 on March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. This fight is an intriguing matchup between a seasoned UFC veteran and a promotional newcomer, with contrasting stakes and styles.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev Odds

The betting odds for the Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev fight at UFC 313 have positioned Blaydes as the clear favorite, reflecting his experience and established reputation in the heavyweight division.

As of the latest updates, Curtis Blaydes opened at odds of -258, while Kuniev was listed as a +218 underdog. These odds mean that a $258 bet on Blaydes would yield a $100 profit if he wins, while a $100 bet on Kuniev would return $218 if he pulls off the upset

The odds have seen some fluctuation, with Blaydes being listed as high as -275 and Kuniev as low as +300 in certain markets, indicating that sportsbooks and bettors are confident in Blaydes’ chances but also see potential value in Kuniev as a dangerous underdog. This is reflective of Blaydes’ proven track record against elite competition and Kuniev’s status as a UFC newcomer with an untested resume at this level. Given Blaydes’ aggressive style and Kuniev’s finishing ability, many may lean toward an early finish.

Overall, the odds reflect the narrative of this matchup: Blaydes is expected to dominate with his wrestling and experience, but Kuniev’s power and unpredictability make him an intriguing underdog pick for risk-tolerant bettors.

Blaydes, ranked #5 in the UFC heavyweight division, is a powerful wrestler with a strong ground-and-pound game. A former NJCAA wrestling champion, Blaydes leverages his grappling skills to dominate opponents.

Rizvan Kuniev, on the other hand, is making his UFC debut after earning his contract through a first-round TKO win on Dana White’s Contender Series. Kuniev is known for his finishing ability but remains untested at the highest level of MMA competition.

For Blaydes, this fight represents an opportunity to stay active and rebuild momentum toward another title shot. However, accepting a fight against an unranked debutant carries risks, as a loss could severely damage his standing in the division. For Kuniev, this is a chance to make an immediate impact in the UFC by defeating a top-ranked opponent and fast-tracking his rise in the heavyweight rankings.

