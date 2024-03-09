Curtis Blaydes stops Jailton Almeida’s unbeaten run with come from behind TKO win – UFC 299 Highlights

Perennial heavyweight contender, Curtis Blaydes has snapped the impressive roughshod run of 15 straight victories of surging heavyweight force, Jailton Almeida in a stunning come-from-behind win in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 299 tonight — with a series of knelt hammer fists early in the second round.

Blaydes, who had been sidelined since last summer’s knockout loss to Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich, seemed on the way to a dominant loss of his own against Brazilian challenger, Almeida tonight at UFC 299 — failing to mount any real significant offense in the first round of their featured preliminary bout.

However, surviving a wrestling and grappling onslaught from the Bahia native, Curtis Blaydes sprawled early in the second round following another relentless shot from the Brazilian, unloading a slew of hammer fists on the side of Almeida’s head for a stunning TKO win — eventually slumping the former onto his knees and back for a stunning knockout win.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

And after landing himself a TKO victory by way of knee injury back in 2022, Blaydes offered to rematch interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall in his return to the Octagon next.

Below, catch the highlights from Curtis Blaydes’ win over Jailton Almeida tonight at UFC 299