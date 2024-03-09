Curtis Blaydes stops Jailton Almeida’s unbeaten run with come from behind TKO win – UFC 299 Highlights
Perennial heavyweight contender, Curtis Blaydes has snapped the impressive roughshod run of 15 straight victories of surging heavyweight force, Jailton Almeida in a stunning come-from-behind win in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 299 tonight — with a series of knelt hammer fists early in the second round.
Blaydes, who had been sidelined since last summer’s knockout loss to Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich, seemed on the way to a dominant loss of his own against Brazilian challenger, Almeida tonight at UFC 299 — failing to mount any real significant offense in the first round of their featured preliminary bout.
However, surviving a wrestling and grappling onslaught from the Bahia native, Curtis Blaydes sprawled early in the second round following another relentless shot from the Brazilian, unloading a slew of hammer fists on the side of Almeida’s head for a stunning TKO win — eventually slumping the former onto his knees and back for a stunning knockout win.
And after landing himself a TKO victory by way of knee injury back in 2022, Blaydes offered to rematch interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall in his return to the Octagon next.