Dana White lobbies UFC star Jon Jones to clash with Tom Aspinall: ‘How do you not fight him?’

Promotional CEO, Dana White has questioned how UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones could avoid a future title unification clash with interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall – particularly if he gets past veteran foe, Stipe Miocic in his expected Octagon comeback this year.

Jones, a current heavyweight champion and former two-time light heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 285 back in March of last year, landing the vacant title with a dominant opening round submission win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

And slated to return atop UFC 295 back in November at Madison Square Garden, Rochester native, Jones was forced from a long-anticipated clash with the returning Miocic after suffering a pectoral tendon tear two weeks out from fight night.

In his place stepped the aforenoted, Aspinall, who struck interim heavyweight spoils with a stunning first round KO win over Russian knockout artist, Sergei Pavlovich.

Jon Jones has been backed to fight Tom Aspinall by Dana White

And campaigning for his shot at either Jones or Miocic off the back of their expected title coming together later this annum, Aspinall has been backed to fight the victor by UFC CEO, White – who questioned how either veteran could deny the Brit his shot at unifying the titles.

“Yes, this it should happen,” Dana White told Maxx Crosby of a fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. “It’s interesting, I think it depends on who wins. I mean, either guy that wins, how do you not fight (Tom) Aspinall.”

“I think there’s a – it’s almost like a courtesy, if you will,” White explained. “If you’re looked at as one of the G.O.A.T.s, whoever wins this fight, it’s almost like a courtesy thing to give that guy the shot. Give him an opportunity to win or you win and it just absolutely cements – nobody can poke holes in, that nobody can say anything about it.”

