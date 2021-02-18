Curtis Blaydes has no qualms about Jon Jones getting the next heavyweight title shot.

Blaydes is in title contention himself as he is on a four-fight winning streak and will be looking to make it five when he takes on Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 19 this weekend.

However, UFC president Dana White has already made it clear that Jones — who is moving up from light heavyweight — will face the winner of the upcoming title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

And as far as Blaydes is concerned, “Bones” has earned the right to skip the line.

“I know that Jon is next. But essentially, on a scale of 1 to 10 (of how upset I am at that), I’m at like a 3,” Blaydes told MMA Junkie at a pre-fight news conference. “I get it. It’s business. Jon Jones puts asses in the seats. He’s a name.

“He’s earned it because they did it for (Israel Adesanya), also. Izzy is coming up to fight Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira is like (shrugs). So I get it. It’s cool.”

With a potential win over Lewis, Blaydes has no problem waiting to see how the title picture plays out. He also has no preference who he eventually faces for the heavyweight title.

“If I beat Ngannou (if he is champion when I get my shot), I’ve avenged it [my defeats to him],” Blaydes added. “If I beat Stipe, I’ve beaten the heavyweight GOAT. If I beat Jon Jones, I’ve beaten a GOAT. It’s a win-win-win.”

Of course, he needs to get past Lewis first who is currently on a three-fight winning streak and looking to get a title shot of his own.

What do you think of Blaydes’ comments?