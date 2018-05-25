Cub Swanson Returns At UFC 227

Cub Swanson has his next fight under the UFC banner set.

The promotion recently announced that the top contender would take on Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout at the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event, which is currently shaping up to be a stacked card with several big names and entertaining fights.

Swanson enters this fight with needing to get a W in the win column as he has suffered back-to-back losses after picking up a four fight winning streak with wins over names such as Hacran Dias, Tatsuya Kawajiri, Dooho Choi and Artem Lobov.

In his latest fights, he was submitted by Brian Ortega this past December and then lost by decision to former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in April.

On the flip side, Moicano is coming off a unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 223. Before that, he was submitted by Ortega in the third round at UFC 214. In his first three fights in the UFC, he picked up wins over Tom Niinimaki, Zubaira Tukhugov, and Jeremy Stephens.

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.



This event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight pitting champion TJ Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts for the upcoming event in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Champ T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt – for bantamweight title

Wuliji Buren vs. Bharat Kandare

J.J. Aldrich vs. Polyana Viana

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Ricardo Ramos

Renato Moicano vs. Cub Swanson

Derek Brunson vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Danielle Taylor vs. Weili Zhang

Pedro Munhoz vs. Alejandro Perez

Benito Lopez vs. Ricky Simon

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

Beneil Dariush vs. opponent TBA