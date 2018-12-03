Cub Swanson Responds To Jose Aldo Rematch Report

Earlier today (Mon., December 3, 2018) a report surfaced that Cub Swanson would rematch former champion Jose Aldo at January 26’s UFC 233.

Swanson was quick to shoot down those reports, however. He tweeted that while he loves the fight, the reporter spoke too soon. Swanson clarified that he can’t make it to UFC 233 but is willing to fight on ESPN the following month:

I love this fight but unfortunately somebody spoke too soon. I am not fighting on 233 but I am willing to do it February 17th on ESPN 1 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 3, 2018

Swanson and Aldo have fought once before, of course. “Junior” scored a flying knee knockout of Swanson that became a fixture on MMA highlight reels for years. Swanson has repeatedly discussed avenging that loss in the UFC at some point, although it won’t be at UFC 233.

Following two losses to champion Max Holloway in 2017, Aldo most recently returned to the win column this summer. He decimated Jeremy Stephens with a vicious body shot at UFC Calgary in an emotional scene.

Swanson has been on a downward streak against the most elite featherweights in the world. He was most recently submitted by surging contender Renato Moicano at August’s UFC 227 after losing two straight to Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega.

UFC 233 is scheduled to be headlined by a flyweight title bout between champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. Ben Askren will also make his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler at the event.