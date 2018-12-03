Report: Jose Aldo Returns At UFC 233

Jose Aldo returns at the upcoming UFC 233 pay-per-view against a fighter that has already fought once before.

According to Combate.com, the former UFC featherweight champion will take on Cub Swanson in a rematch. The UFC has yet to officially announce this bout but is expected to do so shortly. If you recall, Aldo beat Swanson via flying knee in a 2009 WEC bout. This marked their first fight against each other.

Aldo is fresh off a big win over Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of the UFC on FOX 30 event at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada that aired on big FOX. On the flip side, Swanson lost to Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout at UFC 227 by first round rear-naked choke.

UFC 233 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.

The promotion has yet to confirm what fight will serve as the co-headliner but it will likely be Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler in a welterweight contest. The UFC will be announcing more bouts for this event in the coming weeks. Here’s how the current card looks like:

Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for flyweight title

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler

Jose Aldo vs. Cub Swanson

Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Paul Felder vs. James Vick

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Marion Reneau

Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Anthony Hernandez vs. Markus Perez

Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie