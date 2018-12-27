CSAC Giving UFC 232 Fighters Longer Weigh-In Window

It looks like Jon Jones’ recent drug testing debacle will give fighters on UFC 232 more time to cut weight.

Initially, this weekend’s (Sat. December 29, 2018) UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV) was slated to take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Instead, the fight has now been moved to Inglewood, California at The Forum. The reason for the move is one that has left the mixed martial arts (MMA) community scratching their heads.

Jon Jones recently turned in a drug test sample to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) that tested positive for a banned substance. However, it turns out that the extremely small traces of the substance were the same metabolites from Jones’ initial failed test last year. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) wasn’t able to license Jones in time to fight this weekend due to the holidays.

Because of this, the fight was moved to California, as the CSAC did license Jones to fight. Now, Jones will remain in his headline spot opposite Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight championship. MMA Fighting is reporting that, per CSAC executive officer Andy Foster, UFC 232 fighters will receive an extra two hours to cut weight.

This is due to the sudden location change of the event, as some fighters were already in Las Vegas for fight week and starting their weight cuts. The new weigh-in window will be from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. local time.