Cristiano Ronaldo answers: MMA or Boxing?

Taking in the action at notable boxing events in Saudi Arabia over the last couple of years, professional footballing icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has provided his opinion on the ever-evolving question: MMA or Boxing?

Ronaldo, a former footballing star for Real Madrid and Manchester United — twice, currently plays his trade in Saudi Arabia, featuring with Pro League side Al Nassr — netting 50 goals for the side since his unceremonious second exit from Old Trafford two years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo picks MMA over boxing as his preferred combat sport

And spotted side-by-side alongside former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor sat ringside at Francis Ngannou’s boxing match debut with former WBC heavyweight titleholder, Tyson Fury last year in a controversial decision — Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on which combat sports he finds better: MMA or Boxing?

Picking mixed martial arts as his preferred combat sports over boxing — despite appearing at Oleksandr Usyk’s title unification clash with the above-mentioned, Fury alongside Saudi adviser, Turki Alalshikh — the veteran Portuguese striker appears to have his preference set on mixed martial arts over combat exclusively in the squared circle.

Along with his pick of MMA over boxing, Ronaldo claims he would also rather watch the NBA over the NFL, tennis over golf, Formula 1 over it’s motorcycle MOTOGP partner — Ronaldo could not separate between tennis megastars, Novak Djokovic, or Spaniard ace, Rafael Nadal.

When it comes to professional wrestlers, the European Championships winner also sided with The Rock instead of veteran Hulk Hogan, and picked Chicago Bulls icon, Michael Jordan over Golden State Warriors shooter, Stephen Curry.