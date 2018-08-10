Cris Cyborg Unleashes On Political Matchmaking By UFC

It was just a matter of time before Cris Cyborg unleashes on how the UFC handles its matchmaking and the way that they present their fighters.

The UFC women’s featherweight champion may have her sights set on the exit door from the UFC if she is granted a fight with Amanda Nunes. It’s been well documented that Cyborg has basically been demanding a fight with the UFC women’s bantamweight champion but there have been problems.

The Journey

For months now, Cyborg and Nunes have teased fighting each other at either the UFC 228 or UFC 232 event. By doing this, it would allow Cyborg to fight that last bout of her contract. Then, she would wait until March where her contract with the UFC would expire.

In a recent interview with MMA Tonight on SiriusXM Fight Nation is where Cyborg unleashed as she talked about the potential fight. She also broke down the problems that she has with the UFC and the way that they book fights.

At the end of the day, Cyborg believes all of her issues with making the Nunes fight happen comes down to politics. The UFC champ stated that once her contract is up, she’s open to pursuing opportunities elsewhere.

Cris Cyborg Unleashes With Words

“Before Dana White gave the belt to Ronda, I was already the champion in my division, 145, and I think all my fans know what I deal with every day,” Cyborg said (transcript courtesy of MMAFighting). “Like with Ronda or other fights, it’s all politics. I’m the champion a long time, 12 years undefeated, and if a fight doesn’t happen with girls like this, it’s politics. You can see how it’s politics because I’m ready to fight now and I have to wait nine months and you can see Colby Covington, they’re gonna take his belt. He got the belt 45 days ago because Woodley is ready to fight and [Colby] said he’s not ready so they took the belt. This is an example of how politics works.” “I still have a lot of things left in my career,” Cyborg concluded. “I have two fights left in the UFC and I hope this works well. I have a dream fight boxing fight and I am for sure gonna fight a boxing fight. If it’s not gonna be the UFC, maybe I’ll fight Julia Budd in Bellator. I think I have a lot of doors I can fight [in]. Maybe I could do a Grand Prix, more than one fight per day in Japan. A lot of things can happen. I don’t think this is the finish of my career, this is just one more challenge in my career. I’ve already overcome a lot of things in my career and if I don’t fight in the UFC anymore, for sure I’m gonna find other ways to keep growing my legacy.”

Cyborg has made it well known that despite her problems with the UFC, what’s important to her is her legacy. She plans on leaving it as best as possible in the history books.