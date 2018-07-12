Cris Cyborg Calls For Amanda Nunes Fight At Upcoming UFC PPV

It appears that we are getting closer to a fight between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

An epic clash between the UFC women’s featherweight champion and UFC women’s bantamweight champ is just a matter of time from being made official as the two fighters are working on an agreement that would have this fight be official. Nunes recently said that the idea of fighting Cyborg was not personal, but she would be open to the fight.

Cyborg recently took to her official Twitter account to call out Nunes for a fight at the upcoming UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV) event as she is itching to get back into the cage and thus, the reason for working so hard for this fight to happen as she wrote the following on her official Twitter account:

“Let’s go @Amanda_Leoa you called me out now you have to handle it! We couldn’t make it happen #ufc222 or #ufc226 but #LetsGoChamp #ufc228 you called me out now let’s handle it. I agreed for second time , fight Amanda Nunes September 8 #UFCdallas #UFC228 my last fight was 4 months ago. I’m ready to fight.”

Let’s go @Amanda_Leoa you called me out now you have to handle it! — CyborgVNunes #ufc228 (@criscyborg) July 11, 2018

I agreed for second time , fight Amanda Nunes September 8 #UFCdallas #UFC228 my last fight was 4 months ago. I’m ready to fight. — CyborgVNunes #ufc228 (@criscyborg) July 11, 2018

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This led to Nunes responding by saying that she has agreed to sign a bout contract to make the fight happen but the only issue is the fact that she wants to wait a bit longer in order to make it happen as she wants the fight to go down at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event that goes down on December 29th in Las Vegas, Nevada, which didn’t go over well with Cyborg as she responded with the following:

“December?! My last fight was March! Why do I have to wait 10 months to fight? #ufc228 a lot can happen betweeen now snd Dec. I don’t want to risk being out of the cage a year.”

December?! My last fight was March! Why do I have to wait 10 months to fight? #ufc228 a lot can happen betweeen now snd Dec. I don’t want to risk being out of the cage a year. — CyborgVNunes #ufc228 (@criscyborg) July 12, 2018

Obviously, UFC President Dana White wants to make this fight happen and now it appears just to be a matter of time before it’s made official.