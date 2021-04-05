Cris Cyborg has urged Jon Jones and any other fighter currently contracted to the UFC to jump ship and join Bellator.

Jones is currently embroiled in another pay dispute with the Las Vegas-based promotion as he is currently seeking a bump in pay to fight new heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

UFC president Dana White, however, believes Jones is just using pay as an excuse not to fight Ngannou which is what kicked off the whole saga.

Of course, Jones isn’t the only fighter to have a dispute with the UFC over pay. And one fighter to have a number of issues with the UFC before her eventual departure is Cyborg who is now the Bellator women’s featherweight champion.

And amid the ongoing situation with Jones, the Brazilian sent a message to Jones and the rest of the UFC roster.

“Any fighter out there want to be a fighter and want to stay a star and don’t want to have to worry about the promoters trying to be all in the videos, all on the records, dancing…come to @bellatormma 🎤 @SHOsports @ScottCoker #TheMoneyTeam @jonnybones @StephenEspinoza”

She would also personally respond to Jones a few days prior.

“The problem is they don’t want to give a larger revenue share to the athletes because with the company going public it would change possible investors interest, there is an incentive to keeping an 80% revenue split with the athletes.”

While the UFC will always remain the premier MMA organization, the number of UFC fighters — on the younger side as well — jumping ship to Bellator has been increasing in recent years and pay is a major reason why.