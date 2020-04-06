Craziest Tattoos in the UFC

Spread the word!













The UFC is more than just violence and martial arts, however, and you may have noticed this already. Some of the fighters have some crazy tattoos on their bodies, for a bunch of different reasons. We checked out the fighters with the craziest tattoos in 2020, and have given these to you right here.

Tattoo Mania

Conor Mcgregor

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We probably shouldn’t be so surprised that Conor McGregor makes an appearance on this list, for he does seem a little bit out there at times. We’re not quite sure where to begin with his tattoos really, but he has a tiger, his last name, a gorilla with wings, which also seems to be consuming a heart of some sort – he really has gone all out on his body ink.

McGregor seems to be adding to his collection of body tattoos as well, so who knows what he may come out with next. Whatever he chooses, there is one thing we can be sure of, that it will be wacky and wonderful.

2. Adrian Perez

If there was one guy that you wouldn’t want to come across on a dark evening, it would be Adrian Perez. We don’t know many guys in the UFC that have decided to tattoo such an extensive area of their own face, but this is exactly what Perez has done. Perhaps more famously, he has decided to shave his eyebrows and replace them with flame tattoos.

In addition to this, Perez has chosen to get ‘king of the cage’ tattooed across his scalp, which would seem a bit strange given his terrible record in the UFC (2-12).

3. Alan Belcher

We’ve all got our own heroes in this life, for many different reasons. We may have our own favorite athlete, favorite author, or some form of philanthropist that we’ve grown to love. However, we are not too sure that there are many people out there that adore Johnny Cash, not in the way that Alan Belcher seems to adore him anyway.

Alan Belcher decided to get Johnny Cash’s face tattooed on his arm for reasons that will likely remain a mystery for average folks like us, but hey, Belcher obviously felt that this was a great tattoo to get.