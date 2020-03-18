Conor McGregor ‘Fully’ Expects To Box Again

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor expects to box again in the future.

McGregor ventured into the professional boxing world when he took on Floyd Mayweather back in August 2017. Although he put up a spirited display, the Irishman was ultimately outclassed by “Money” who ended up earning the 10th-round TKO victory.

While he teased the prospect of returning to the sweet science soon after, McGregor has since fought in the UFC twice and is expected to compete again this summer.

However, he isn’t ruling out a return to boxing either:

“What the fans, and frankly the fighters, don’t want is a dull fight or a dull lead up to a fight,” McGregor told Bleacher Report in a recent interview. “I enjoy every aspect, and the fans deserve to see and hear the real me. I am very passionate and eager to please the fans and win for them and my family. I am willing to fight anyone and have proved that time and time again. I look for a good scrap, and if it isn’t going to be that, I have no interest.

” … The money is not why I do this. I am a very rich man, and my children and those that come after them will be just fine. I love the fight game. I learned many things boxing in Crumlin where I grew up, and my deep love is why I do this today. I will be in the Octagon again soon and fully expect to box again. You will need to stay tuned, but trust me—the fans will enjoy. Giving them what they want and entertaining them is important to me.”

There has been talk of a boxing fight with Manny Pacquiao and with the latter signing with McGregor’s management group last month, it is certainly not an impossibility.

Hopefully for mixed martial arts fans, McGregor returns to the sport in a couple of years rather than the near future.

Do you think McGregor will box again? Who do you want to see him face?