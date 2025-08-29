Craig Jones and Mikey Musumeci Debate If Exclusive Contracts Help or Hinder BJJ

BJJ stars Craig Jones and Mikey Musumeci got into a heated debate over exclusive contracts in their sport.

Earlier this year, Musumeci made history when he left ONE Championship to sign an exclusive deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship as part of the promotion’s newest expansion into the world of submission grappling.

However, not everyone is big on the idea of BJJ athletes being exclusive to specific organizations. That includes Jones, the proprietor of the Craig Jones Invitational.

“I think exclusive contracts are actually bad for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu because they stifle competition and innovation,” Jones said during an interview with Demetrious Johnson. “When athletes can’t compete where they want, you end up with a monopoly that sets all the terms. The athletes lose leverage, the fans get fewer matchups, and the progression of the sport slows down drastically. “Let’s be real, the UFC BJJ format basically took everything from CJI—the pit, the ruleset, even the marketing. I’m not mad about it, but let’s call it what it is. If something works, people are going to copy it, but giving credit matters. CJI made an impact, and everyone noticed. “If we start locking fighters into exclusive contracts, the sport will suffer in the long run. You’ll have athletes stuck in organizations, not growing, not facing the best. You want the best fighting the best—you want competition, and in martial arts that’s how you find out who’s really number one.”

Musumeci defends his decision to sign with UFC BJJ

Musumeci, who was also on hand, offered some insight into his decision to sign with the UFC.

“For me, signing with UFC BJJ was about security, but also about growing with an organization that has a global reach. I understand the criticism, but the opportunity to bring jiu-jitsu to new fans and audiences is huge. I believe if the sport grows, everybody wins—athletes, promoters, and fans.”

