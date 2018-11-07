Cowboy: Mike Winkeljohn Is Only About The Money

The animosity between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Mike Perry is almost nonexistent. However, there’s still some bad blood between “Cowboy” and Jackson-Wink coach Mike Winkeljohn.
Cerrone has been very vocal about his grievances with Winkeljohn. The former UFC lightweight title challenger believes Winkeljohn is more financially driven above all else.
Speaking to MMA media recently, Cerrone explained that he has no issues with Perry, who Jackson-Wink seemingly opted to train over Cerrone ahead of their UFC Denver contest (via MMA Junkie):
“He’s just doing what a fighter would do going to a gym,” Cerrone. “It’s the rest of it that is (expletive) to me.”
Instead, Cerrone puts the blame on Winkeljohn, who he believes is “solely” about the money:
“It just came down to the money,” Cerrone said. “Mike Winkeljohn is solely about the money, and it’s (expletive) to say that.”
Cerrone detailed how Winkeljohn’s choice of financial gain by opting to train Perry, over team loyalty to “Cowboy” tore them apart:
“I talked to Wink as a man, face to face, and everything was fine,” Cerrone said. “I explained it, and he was like, ‘Oh, I thought you called Perry out,’ and blah blah blah.
“And I was like, ‘No, it was actually the other way around. He wanted to fight me.’ Next morning he calls me on the phone like, ‘Well, I thought about it, and not taking Perry means I don’t get paid.
“I was like, ‘You don’t get paid? What are you talking about?’ On the phone he called me, like a (expletive) girl. And he’s like, ‘So we’re going to go ahead and go with him.’
“And I said, ‘Yep, you just drew the line in the sand, man. If I catch you again, (expletive), I’ll see ya.’