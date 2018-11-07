Cowboy: Mike Winkeljohn Is Only About The Money

The animosity between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Mike Perry is almost nonexistent. However, there’s still some bad blood between “Cowboy” and Jackson-Wink coach Mike Winkeljohn.

Cerrone has been very vocal about his grievances with Winkeljohn. The former UFC lightweight title challenger believes Winkeljohn is more financially driven above all else.

Speaking to MMA media recently, Cerrone explained that he has no issues with Perry, who Jackson-Wink seemingly opted to train over Cerrone ahead of their UFC Denver contest (via MMA Junkie):

“He’s just doing what a fighter would do going to a gym,” Cerrone. “It’s the rest of it that is (expletive) to me.”

Instead, Cerrone puts the blame on Winkeljohn, who he believes is “solely” about the money:

“It just came down to the money,” Cerrone said. “Mike Winkeljohn is solely about the money, and it’s (expletive) to say that.”

Cerrone detailed how Winkeljohn’s choice of financial gain by opting to train Perry, over team loyalty to “Cowboy” tore them apart: