Cory Sandhagen eyes UFC title opportunity

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen is eyeing a UFC title shot if he can defeat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines.

For the longest time, Cory Sandhagen has been a prominent name in the bantamweight division. From highlight reel knockouts to really well-rounded performances, he has constantly impressed. Unfortunately, he’s also experienced a series of setbacks that have prevented him from reaching that next level.

At UFC Des Moines, however, he faces an interesting challenge in the form of a showdown with Deiveson Figueiredo. In a recent interview, Cory Sandhagen opened up on how he’s feeling heading into that encounter.

Cory Sandhagen eyes title shot

“I like the fight a lot,” Cory Sandhagen told MMA Junkie. “I have a lot of advantages going into this fight against Figgy. I’ve grown so much as a fighter. I lost a close one against a guy that lost a close one to the champ. I still don’t think I’m very far off from the belt by any means.

“I still think that I could one or two fights away for sure. I’m the only guy that hasn’t fought Merab that’s kind of going to be in the talks here pretty soon. I also think the entire world wants to see me and O’Malley fight each other. They’ve been begging for that fight, so that’s one that I definitely want too.

“I think this year is going to be a really good year for me. Hopefully I’ll get in three fights and one of them will be a championship fight. That might be a little optimistic, but that’s what I’m going to shoot for. I’m just excited to get back in.

“I think that I’m going to look great against a guy like Figgy. I do really well against guys that are hunting for a shot to finish the fight. With Figgy you have to worry about submissions and knockout, but I do really well against those guys and I think it’s going to be a fight where I can look really dynamic and put on a really masterful performance.”

“Whether O’Malley or Merab wins, I’m the only guy in the top five that hasn’t fought Merab,” Sandhagen said. “Then O’Malley is someone people have been begging to have me and him fight for a really long time. The way that I think that I can beat Figgy, I’m pretty sure in my head is going to be a performance that speaks very loudly to me getting a title shot next.”

