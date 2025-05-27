Cory Sandhagen Questions Sean O’Malley’s Resume: “Wait Until He Fights the Elite, He Hasn’t Faced the Best”

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen has questioned Sean O’Malley‘s resume as the latter prepares to compete for the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 316.

As we know, Cory Sandhagen is one of the top contenders in the division at 135 pounds. With that being said, there’s a real jam at the top right now, with plenty of fighters looking for an opportunity to compete for the world championship. Recently, ‘Sandman’ was able to defeat Deiveson Figueiredo, strengthening the argument that he should at least be considered for a shot at some point in the future.

Of course, one fight that a lot of people would be interested in seeing is Cory Sandhagen vs Sean O’Malley. Up to this point in time, the two have managed to avoid a scrap in the cage – but something tells us that will change before one or both of them retire.

In a recent interview, Sandhagen gave his thoughts on O’Malley’s career.

Cory Sandhagen’s view on Sean O’Malley

“O’Malley’s not really one of those guys that gets to say he’s fought all of the best of the best of the division. I think that when he does that, he’s gonna have off nights and he’s gonna lose. I sometimes have off nights, and I’ve lost. That’s just how fighting works.

“When me and O’Malley fight, I’ll get to show that I’m a lot better than him. Unless I get that opportunity, I don’t really feel like arguing with the ether of the internet about who’s better at what. I think I’ll definitely get that opportunity to show that one of these days.”

Hopefully, if mixed martial arts fans are lucky, the gods will bless us with this fight. Either way, though, the future is certainly looking pretty interesting for both men as they continue to pursue their goals.