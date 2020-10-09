UFC Fight Island 5 is now official. All the fighters competing on the card have now weighed in ahead of the event set to take place in the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi tomorrow. At the top of the card, we have a bantamweight fight with title implications as Marlon Moraes takes on Cory Sandhagen. Check out if those fighters and everyone else on the card hit their mark ahead of a stacked show.

UFC Fight Island 5: Official Weigh-In Results

Main Card

Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Marcin Tybura (263)

Dricus Du Plessis (186) vs. Markus Perez (186)

Tom Aspinall (252) vs. Alan Baudot (254)

Ilia Topuria (146) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Prelims

K.B. Bhullar (186) vs. Tom Breese (186)

Chris Daukaus (227) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (265)

Joaquin Buckley (185.5) vs. Impa Kasanganay (185.5)

Ali Alqaisi (136) vs. Tony Kelley (136)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Omar Morales (145.5)

Tracy Cortez (136) vs. Stephanie Egger (135.5)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (126)