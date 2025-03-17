I can control Him: Cory Sandhagen Has a Gameplan Ready To Beat the Champ Merab Dvalishvili

Often touted as the krpytonite to bantamweight force, Merab Dvalishvili, incoming headliner, Cory Sandhagen claims he has more tools and ability than his divisional peers to end the Georgian’s new reign as the best in the division.

Sandhagen, a one-time interim title challenger, is slated to return in a high-profile main event at UFC Fight Night Des Moines as soon as May.

Matching up with former flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo — a statement victory for Sandhagen or the Brazilian powerhouse may prove enough for them to rubber-stamp their route to a title fight.

And initially calling for a title eliminator with Montana striker, Sean O’Malley before his booking with Figueiredo — Sandhagen claimed it was high time he and the ex-champion clashed.

Image via: Getty

“Let’s be real, (Sean) O’Malley has no business fighting Merab (Dvalishvili) for an immediate rematch.” Cory Sandhagen said in a video posted on his official social media. “He got beat up in the first fight. He’s gonna get beat up in the second fight. No one wants to see that fight.”

Cory Sandhagen calls out Sean O’Malley 👀



“O’Malley has no business fighting Merab for an immediate rematch. He got beat up in the first fight, he’s gonna get beat up in the second fight.”



🎥 @corysandhagenx #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/9f3sYW4SbU — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 23, 2025

However, instead facing off with Figueriedo, Sandhagen is hopeful of not only booking a title charge against Dvalishvili — but also ending the Georgian’s already impressive reign atop the division.

Cory Sandhagen confident of dethroning Merab Dvalishvili

“I think Merab (Dvalishvili) is a fine champion,” Cory Sandhagen told MMA Junkie during a recent interview. “He’s on a 13-fight win streak, so he must be very good. If me and him fight, it will be a really interesting fight. I think I can control the space better than others have against him.”