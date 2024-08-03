Cory Sandhagen ready to apologize to Umar and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ahead of his return at UFC Abu Dhabi tonight, surging bantamweight contender, Cory Sandhagen has plans to apologize to both opponent, Umar Nurmagomedov, as well as his coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov – claiming he will need to after he beats the Russian definitively in the Middle East.

Sandhagen, the streaking number two ranked bantamweight challenger, has won his last three straight fights – snapping a two-fight losing skid against former champions, T.J. Dillashaw, and Petr Yan.

Last featuring in Nashville last year, Sandhagen, under the tutelage of head coach, Trevor Wittman, most recently bested Rob Font in a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Prior to that, Sandhagen turned back both most recent title challenger, Marlon Vera with a decision win, before forcing a doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Song Yadong in two back-to-back main event clashes.

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel – USA TODAY Sports & Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Cory Sandhagen vows to hand Umar Nurmagomedov loss

And rescheduled to take on the surging, promotional-perfect contender, Nurmagomedov tonight in the United Arab Emirates, former interim title challenger, Sandhagen claims an apology on his behalf will be in order – when he beats the Russian tonight.

“I’m gonna prove that I’m better than him [Umar Nurmagomedov],” Cory Sandhagen told Daniel Cormier during a recent interview. “On Saturday, I plan on shaking Khabib’s (Nurmagomedov) hand, I plan on shaking Umar’s hand and apologizing and saying ‘I’m sorry that I had to beat you.’”

“Go win a couple more fights, and we can fight for the belt, that’s how I see it in my head,” Cory Sandhagen explained. “That’s how I’ve been seeing it in my head for the last 12 weeks.”

Competing for an interim bantamweight crown against the above-mentioned Dudinka native, Yan back in 2021, Sandhagen appeared on short-notice in the Middle East, suffering a decision loss over the course of five rounds.

