Corey Anderson Willing To Wait & Fight Jones vs. Reyes Winner

UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson has seemed a bit disgruntled with his current position within the promotion.

Anderson comes off an upset TKO win over promising contender Johnny Walker. After the win, Anderson was quoted as saying that he wants a title shot against Jon Jones next, or he wants to be released.

However, speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Anderson decided to clear those reports up. Anderson said he’s more than willing to wait and fight the winner of a potential fight between Jones and Dominick Reyes.

“I have to clear that up,” Anderson said. “Media’s known for click-baiting and I think I know what reporter said that but he didn’t say the whole interview. The interview in the back they said ‘what do you want next?’ and I said I want a title fight. I want Jon Jones my next fight.

“Then they mentioned Dominick Reyes and I said 100 percent, Dominick Reyes has been doing his work, he’s put in his time. I wanted to fight him but he’s earned this fight, too. I’m in no rush to fight for the title right now. If Jon Jones wants to fight Dominick Reyes in December or January, that’s completely fine. I will take the winner of that.

“Then it went onto ‘but what if they try to take one of these new guys and bump them up in the rankings and put them in front of you — what if after Dominick Reyes, they push you to the back of the line again, what would you do?’. That’s when I said, if they’re going to do that to me, then release me.”

Anderson, 30, is currently on a four-fight win streak. Those wins include three decision victories over the likes of Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, and Ilir Latifi. Following his victory over Latifi, Anderson put Walker away at UFC 244 this past Saturday.

