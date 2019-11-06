Anthony Smith Calls On Corey Anderson To Sign Fight Contract

Spread the word!













Corey Anderson made a statement on Saturday night and he certainly got one UFC light heavyweight contender’s attention.

Anderson faced the red-hot Johnny Walker at UFC 244 and entered the contest as a big betting underdog. However, he would upset the odds by dropping Walker early en route to a first-round TKO victory.

In the process, “Overtime” announced himself as a potential next challenger for light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. However, Anthony Smith wants to have a go at Anderson next and called on him to sign a potential fight contract:

“@CoreyA_MMA look at you now tough guy,” Smith tweeted after the fight. “You finally put someone away and now you talk shit to a barely ranked dude after you finish him?

“I hear my name is coming across your desk…sign it this time and I’ll do the @ufc a favor… or sit down, be humble and shut your mouth. 🤷🏽‍♂️”

.@CoreyA_MMA look at you now tough guy. You finally put someone away and now you talk shit to a barely ranked dude after you finish him? I hear my name is coming across your desk…sign it this time and I’ll do the @ufc a favor… or sit down, be humble and shut your mouth. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) November 3, 2019

Smith and Anderson have gone back-and-forth in the past as well. Anderson was not a fan of “Lionheart” receiving a title shot earlier this year at Jones. Smith would respond that his finishing was a reason why and mocked Anderson for turning down fights.

But with Anderson now coming off a huge win just as Smith did following his submission win over Alexander Gustafsson earlier this summer, it would make sense for them to compete against each other next.

The winner might even stake a guarantee claim for the next title shot.

Do you want to see them throw down? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!