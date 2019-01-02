Jon Jones Responds To Corey Anderson’s Callout

Jon Jones responds to top UFC light heavyweight star Corey Anderson, who recently challenged him to a fight.

This comes off Jones’ return at the UFC 232 PPV where he reclaimed the vacant title over Alexander Gustafsson. It was expected to not take long for someone to call out the new champ and Anderson did just that.

Anderson is currently on a three-fight winning streak. He is coming off wins in back-to-back fights after suffering knockout losses to Jimi Manuwa and Ovince Saint-Preux in 2017. Back in April, he was able to score a decision from Patrick Cummins. Moving along to July, he picked up a decision win over former title contender Glover Teixeira at UFC Hamburg. Most recently at UFC 232, he beat Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision.



The contender got his start in the promotion after winning the Season 19 light heavyweight tournament on The Ultimate Fighter back in 2014. Once he entered the UFC, he was able to win five of his first six fights. However, he then lost three out of four fights before his current run.

In a recent Twitter post, Anderson posted a lengthy message where he compared his current spot to where the other top-ranked fighters.

This led to Jones responding by asking if he wanted the smoke that comes along with fighting him.