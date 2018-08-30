Corey Anderson Returns At UFC 232

Corey Anderson returns at the upcoming UFC 232 pay-per-view event against a tough opponent as the UFC has officially announced the fight through the power of social media.

Anderson is slated to fight Ilir Latifi in a light heavyweight bout, which is the latest addition to the UFC’s year-end event. The promotion announced the fight on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. The bout first was reported by Kimura.se.

Corey Anderson Returns

Anderson is coming off wins in back-to-back fights after suffering knockout losses to Jimi Manuwa and Ovince Saint-Preux in 2017. Back in April, he was able to score a decision from Patrick Cummins. Moving along to July, he picked up a decision win over former title contender Glover Teixeira at UFC Hamburg.

He got his start in the promotion after winning the Season 19 light heavyweight tournament on The Ultimate Fighter back in 2014. Once he entered the UFC, he was able to win five of his first six fights. However, he then lost three out of four fights before his current run.

Ilir Latifi’s Path

On the flip side, Latifi enters this fight on a hot streak as he has won five of his past six overall. He was on a three fight winning streak before suffering a knockout loss to Ryan Bader in September 2016. This led to him picking up a decision win over Tyson Pedro at UFC 215. Then a submission win over Saint-Preux at UFC on FOX 28 in Florida back in February.



The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks. UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Justino vs. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is targeted as the main event.

