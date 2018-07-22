Corey Anderson Pitches Shutout Against Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira couldn’t handle the grappling of Corey Anderson.

Anderson went for a takedown and pushed Teixeira against the fence. Teixeira was able to break free. Anderson went for an uppercut, but missed. Teixeira landed an uppercut of his own. Anderson was able to take his opponent down, but he couldn’t keep him there. Teixeira got back up, but was suplexed down. Anderson landed an overhand right. He scored a takedown, but Teixeira locked in a choke. Time expired and Anderson gave the thumbs up.

Round two was underway and Anderson connected with an uppercut. Teixeira rolled after being taken down and went for his own takedown. Anderson stuffed it and landed an elbow. Anderson rocked Teixeira and took his take. Teixeira rolled to his back. Anderson dropped an elbow. He moved to mount. Teixeira gave up his back, but Anderson was too high and his opponent got back up. Teixeira was dumped back down to the mat. “Overtime” rained down some elbows near the end of the round.

It didn’t take long for Anderson to go for another takedown in the final frame. He brought Teixeira down. Teixeira got back to his feet, but ate an uppercut. Anderson stuffed his opponent’s takedown attempt. Anderson scored yet another takedown. The horn sounded later on and this one was was academic.

Final Result: Corey Anderson def. Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)