Bellator light-heavyweight contender Corey Anderson has played down the striking ability of long-time 205lb king Jon Jones.

In an interview with Fightful, Anderson insisted Jones is seriously lacking in the striking area of his game.

“Everybody knows Jon Jones isn’t the greatest striker,” Anderson said. “Jon is a great martial artist, but he’s not a great striker. He’s not really technical with his boxing, he’s not good at defense. His defense is very lackadaisical I feel. He’s just long so he gets away with things.”

“Thiago (Santos) is a really good striker. He came out running, chasing, throwing kicks and punches until he tore his knees and he was still throwing those heavy punches,” Anderson added. “That kind of put Jon Jones on the backfoot which made it such a good fight. Thiago did what he had to do with what he’s good at to put Jon Jones in a close decision fight. That’s why I feel he did so good in the fight.”

Anderson was a top contender at light-heavyweight during his time with the UFC but never challenged for the title. He holds several high profile wins over the likes of Jan Blachowicz, Glover Teixeira and Johnny Walker. Anderson fell short in a rematch with Blachowicz to decide the light-heavyweight number one contender before being allowed to leave and sign with Bellator.

In November Anderson made his company debut, beating Melvin Manhoef inside two rounds. Jones has been inactive since controversially edging past Dominick Reyes at UFC 257. He is currently preparing for his heavyweight debut which is expected to come against the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou II in the summer of next year. Jones was recently backed to become a successful heavyweight boxer by undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields who has been training with ‘Bones’ ahead of her MMA debut with PFL.

Do you agree with Corey Anderson? Does Jon Jones lack in the striking department?