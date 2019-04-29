Corey Anderson Details UFC’s Favoritism Towards Jon Jones

Corey Anderson details how the UFC shows favoritism towards UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

It all dates back to the UFC 232 pay-per-view event in December where the show was moved from Las Vegas, Nevada to The Forum in Inglewood, California. The reason that this show was moved was due to Jones’ drug test stemming from earlier that month. The test found a trace amount of turinabol in Jones’ system.

The CSAC had more experience with Jones’ situation compared to the NSAC at the time. Anderson also fought on this card where he beat Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision.

Anderson recently spoke with longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan on his podcast where he talked about having to deal with travel issues trying to get to this show.

He also brought up an incident where he was supposed to have scheduled training sessions at the UFC Performance Institute that he had booked a month and a half in advance. However, he later found out that he couldn’t go due to Jones having the entire training room closed off for himself.

“I did mine like a month and a half ahead of time. Like I said, I’m punctual, I like getting stuff done,” Anderson said (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “I’m getting ready to go to the P.I., I’m packing my bags and I get a call. ‘Oh, you can’t come to the P.I. Jon just came in and he wants to work out, so we’re closing the gym down, and you’re not allowed.’

“You all called me two months ago and told me to set my schedule to come ahead of time. I’m literally getting ready to walk to my Uber that’s outside, and you’re saying I can’t come now? They’re like ‘Sorry, nothing we can do, it’s Jon.’”

This led to Anderson getting to his point and making it known that he’s not a fan of the unequal treatment the UFC is giving to other fighters who don’t hold a title.

“They’re letting one person dictate it all,” he said. “We’re all equal. Right now, they’re treating us like a number. He’s Jon Jones, but we’re number 4,722. I don’t like that. He’s Jon, I’m Corey.

“If I’m the champ, I don’t want this. I don’t want no special treatment,” he continued. “If you tell me ‘Sign up ahead of time and keep your schedule,’ I expect that. If we get down to the scale first come, first serve, if I show up late, put me in the order I am. Don’t put me up front because I’m the champ.”