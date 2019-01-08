Corey Anderson Details His MMA Retirement Plans

Corey Anderson details how he plans to walk away from the sport of MMA (mixed-martial-arts) despite being near the top of the UFC light heavyweight division. It’s surprising yet makes sense at the same time due to him being 31 years-of-age.

Anderson spoke about his plans during a recent appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. This is where he noted that he has always planned to not stay around the game for long. In fact, he has made plans to make an exit.



“When I started at 23, I said that by 31 I wanted to be done, Anderson said (H/T to of MMA Weekly). It was more of my mom pushing on me because she hates it. But now I’m at the point where I’m going to have a family and all of that. I see fighters, I know guys in it with their families. They’re away from home. And the damage to the brain. I know what it does to the body. I don’t want that. I’ve already got my exit plan and business plan, everything going. I’ve already got a job set up and waiting and everything.”

Next Chapter

The light heavyweight title contender brought up how he actually never wanted to be a fighter. He has a degree in business and all of his fight money has been saved up. Once he departs from the MMA game, the UFC star wants to start other ventures.

“I’ve got a business degree. I never wanted to be a fighter. All of my fight money has been saved. I don’t spend my fight money. I work and teach classes to pay bills. So the plan is when I walk away I’m not going to be hurting and have to go back and fight. I can start my other ventures and just veer off . Be there for my family, my wife and my kids and there for the more kids that we’re going to have.”