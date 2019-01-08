Alexander Gustafsson Targets Fight With Title Contender

Alexander Gustafsson targets a fight with one title contender for an upcoming UFC event. This fight would be against Corey Anderson at a show in London. Gustafsson wants to waste no time in 2019 in order to get his next fight booked and have a quick turnaround.

The title contender took to social media in order to make this call out as he wrote the following on his official Instagram account:

“Corey, everyone else at the top is taken,” Gustafsson posted on Monday, “I am eager to get right back inside the cage, You just had a good fight with my brother. So I think it’s the perfect time for us to throw down. Let’s dance on the London card March 16th.”



Anderson is currently on a three-fight winning streak. In his last two fights, back in July, he picked up a decision win over former title contender Glover Teixeira at UFC Hamburg. Most recently at UFC 232, he beat Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision.

Gustafsson is fresh off a loss to Jon Jones with the vacant UFC light heavyweight title being on the line at UFC 232. He earned this title shot with a stoppage victory over Teixeira in 2017.

UFC On ESPN + 5 (also known as UFC Fight Night 1) is set to take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The O2 Arena in London, England. The main card will air on ESPN +. The preliminary card will air ESPN + and the early prelims. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this show in the coming weeks. Here’s the latest card:

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Dominick Reyes

Middleweight: Jack Marshman vs. John Phillips

Welterweight: Cláudio Silva vs. Danny Roberts

Women’s Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Light Heavyweight: Gökhan Saki vs. Saparbek Safarov

