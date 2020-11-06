Bellator light-heavyweight Corey Anderson has called for the winner of the upcoming Bellator Light-Heavyweight title fight between champion Vladim Nemkov and top contender Phil Davis.

Speaking at the post fight press conference following his victory in the main event of Bellator 251 against Melvin Manhoef, Anderson shared that while he wants to take some time off once he is back he is looking to fight for the title.

“Phil Davis and Nemkov the two fighting for the belt, I see they fighting, I want the winner there’s no reason why I shouldn’t get it,” Anderson said. “Bader is going up to Heavyweight to defend his belt so if he was staying at 205 I’d fight him but he’s gone. Lyotto just lost so why would I fight a loser I want somebody winning.”

When asked what he thought of the title matchup between Nemkov and Davis, Anderson said that he expect it to be a similar result to their first fight.

“We already seen Nemkov beat him once so I think he just got better he’s gonna do the same thing so technically I want Nemkov but if Phil wins I want Phil,” Anderson explained. “I want the belt, I want that belt on my wall I’ve been dreaming about it. I want that belt over my tv when I wake up in the morning everyday I see it, I did that.”

Anderson made the move to Bellator as the #4 ranked fighter in the UFC after suffering a loss to now Light-Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. Following this Anderson and the UFC were unable to come to terms on financial compensation and after an injury sidelined him Anderson was let go from the company.

Shortly after this Anderson announced his move to Bellator making his debut at Bellator 251 where he would find the finish via TKO in round number two.