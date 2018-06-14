Conor McGregor’s Team Reacts To Brooklyn Court Date

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was in Brooklyn, New York today (Thurs. June 14, 2018) in court to answer for his actions in the city several months ago.

McGregor and a member of his entourage, Cian Cowley, were charged for their assaults on a pair of fighter busses during UFC 223 media day in Brooklyn on April 5th. McGregor threw a dolly at one of the bus windows that shattered glass everywhere and injured several fighters.

Some fights on the card were forced to be either cancelled or re-shuffled. McGregor is looking at three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. Cowley is facing one count of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, spoke to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani on the matter and revealed they are currently in negotiations for a plea deal with the district attorney (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Today we’re here to focus on court, we’re not going to focus on any future plans until we handle this matter,” Attar said. ”Right now we’re in good negotiations with the district attorney, so we’re going to focus on that and we’ll focus on the future later.”

McGregor’s next court date is set for July 26th. When Attar was asked if he believes the matter will be resolved on that date, here’s what he had to say:

“Should be,” Attar said. ”Hope so.”

UFC President Dana White said to TMZ yesterday (Wed. June 13, 2018) that he plans to meet with McGregor on June 18th to discuss his fighting future. That doesn’t seem to be too much of a priority for Attar, however, who said the McGregor camp is currently focused on the legal matters at hand:

“We’re going to keep all that right now on the backburner and really focus on this matter only and we’ll focus on all that other stuff later,” Attar said.