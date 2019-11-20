Conor McGregor’s Proper 12 To Donate $1 Million To First Responder Organizations

Spread the word!













It’s officially been one year since Conor McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey was released.

Although there are mixed reviews on the taste, it’s no secret that it’s been a huge financial success for the Irishman.

And to celebrate its one-year anniversary, McGregor is contributing to a good cause. He revealed that for every sale of Proper 12, his company sets aside five dollars for donations to first responder organizations.

That tally has reached $1 million as he now plans on getting the funds in the right hands:

“Happy 1st birthday to @properwhiskey!!! What a journey it has been so far!” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “We are now in 8 countries to date, with many more planned for 2020! I am so thankful to you all for your support and love of PROPER No. TWELVE!

I also want to thank the fine Irish women and men who have worked so diligently at the distillery and beyond…what an amazing team we have!

“When we started this business, something very important to me was to give back. For every case we sell, my company donates $5 up to 1 million dollars per year to first responders. I am very proud to announce that we have already hit the 1 million dollar mark! This is all thanks to you! Our fans! Thank you all ❤️ In the New Year, we will begin donating the first million dollars to first responder organizations. My team is vetting it all out now to be sure it goes into the proper hands. Thank you all for the support! Sláinte”

As for his Octagon activity, McGregor is expected to return on the January 18 card for UFC 246. There is no confirmed opponent but it is expected that he will face Donald Cerrone.

What do you think of McGregor’s gesture?