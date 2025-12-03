Conor McGregor’s New Training Clip Leaves UFC Hall of Famer Seriously Impressed

Conor McGregor aims to return to the octagon in June 2026 and feature on the UFC White House card. The former UFC double champion has recently been in the headlines for his spiritual journey, return to training, and promise to live in the gym.

McGregor shared training footage of himself shadowboxing, which drew the attention of UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen. Sonnen, who has previously declared on his podcast that ‘The Notorious’ will not return, this time looked at the training clip and had a minor change of opinion as he wrote on X:

“Best video he’s put out in 3 years. Impressive..”

Best video he’s put out in 3 years.

— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 3, 2025

McGregor last entered the octagon in 2021 for his trilogy bout vs. Dustin Poirier and snapped his leg in the first round. After recovery and rehabilitation, the Irishman served as a coach on TUF 31 opposite Michael Chandler. The two were slated to fight at UFC 303 in 2024, but a toe injury forced the Irishman out.

In 2025, McGregor was preoccupied with his political goals and legal concerns. He was also busy promoting BKFC, which he partially owns, and has also expressed an interest in fighting for the promotion in the future. However, his primary focus appears to be on the White House card at present.

Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, also told Ariel Helwani that his pupil is showing up at the gym and is serious about the comeback.

Michael Chandler assures fans he will fight Conor McGregor in 2026

Michael Chandler recently assured followers that his bout with Conor McGregor will take place in 2026. ‘Iron’ also added that ‘The Notorious’ has also brought in training partners who can replicate Chandler’s style:

“The fight is happening. You know I will fight. You know he wants to fight me. He has brought in guys to his training camp to mimic my style.”

Michael Chandler said Conor McGregor started his training camp for the White House 👀



“The fight’s already happening. He’s brought in guys to his training camp to mimic my style.”



(via @MikeChandlerMMA) pic.twitter.com/RI3mB5H9WC — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 1, 2025

Chandler has also proposed a White House belt, which would be up for grabs when they fight.