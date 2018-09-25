Conor McGregor’s Father Offers Bold Prediction For Khabib Fight

Conor McGregor’s father has given his prediction for the upcoming lightweight title fight at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event. Conor McGregor will obviously take on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title at 155 pounds and is arguably the biggest fight in the history of the UFC.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon in over a year and never defended his lightweight title before being stripped of it. Instead, he spent his time hyping a mega-boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. As seen in the fight, he lost it via 10th-round TKO at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena last August.

Tony McGregor Speaks

Tony McGregor recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on his ESPN MMA show (transcript courtesy of SportsJoe) where he gave his prediction for the fight. According to the father of the former UFC champ, he thinks the UFC lightweight champion is too slow to avoid the power of his son. He also gave some insight into how Khabib won’t see anything coming due to the power, speed, and precision of Conor.

“Excuse me for a moment while I yawn, honestly. This argument bores me. I’ve looked at this every which way. Even up til last night I was looking at Khabib’s fights. He’s slow, he’s sloppy, he’s predictable. There’s nothing in Khabib’s arsenal that Conor fears. Nothing!” “Conor’s camp is possibly the most awesome camp to date. He’s in peak physical condition. His power is unbelievable. Khabib is too slow. He won’t see this coming. Conor’s power, Conor’s speed, Conor’s precision – Khabib has nothing to counter that.”

Conor McGregor’s Father Offers Bold Prediction

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Tony McGregor thinks his son will finish him in the very first round.