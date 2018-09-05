Conor McGregor’s Coach Sounds Off On Him Potentially Retiring After UFC 229

Conor McGregor’s coach sounds off on his fighter possibly hanging up his gloves after his fight at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ is slated to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at this show.

This marks his first fight under the promotion’s banner since 2016 where he beat Eddie Alvarez to win the strap at UFC 205.

Conor McGregor’s Coach

While speaking with Peter Carroll on the latest episode of the Eurobash podcast, McGregor’s coach Owen Roddy talked about the former champ potentially retiring. He noted that he is in unsure whether McGregor will walk away from the sport following the fight.

What Roddy does know is that the decision will come down to one important thing. That is what type of fights are available. McGregor is into super fights these days and wants to maximize how much he can make per fights. That will play a major factor in this decision.

The coach did bring up the fact that there has now been talk about McGregor retiring from the sport. At the end of the day, that decision about his future won’t be made until after UFC 229.

Quotes

“I don’t know…I don’t think [he will retire],” Roddy said (transcript courtesy of MMAFighting). “I don’t look into the future to see what’s happening. Conor’s mentality hasn’t changed at all, so I don’t know.” “I always say, it depends on what fights are available, I think, for Conor. As I said, if there is another big super fight. Conor feels like he would enjoy it, then he’ll do it. If the fans want it and stuff like that, I think Conor will take it.” “You never know, who knows? We’re just going to focus on the task at hand now. This is potentially the biggest fight ever. We’ll go in and do that and then he’ll probably be on to the next biggest fight ever.”

Date

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.