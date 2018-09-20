Conor McGregor’s Coach Questions Khabib’s Mindset If He Loses Round

Conor McGregor’s coach questions what will happen to the mindset of Khabib Nurmagomedov if he loses a round in their upcoming title fight. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ is slated to challenge Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at the UFC 229 event.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Challenges

Nurmagomedov’s latest bout was the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career and he had to go through some hurdles to make it happen. The main event of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event as it went through three official changes.

It includes the UFC attempted to book Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson as well as Max Holloway and eventually fighting Al Iaquinta. He scored a decision win over Iaquinta.

Conor McGregor’s Coach Questions

McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh, recently said in an interview with The MacLife that he wonders what will happen to the mindset of the UFC lightweight champion. That change in mindset is if he loses a round. This is due to him never losing a round while competing in the UFC.

“It is interesting fighting an unbeaten fighter,” Kavanagh said (transcript courtesy of MMAFighting). “I’ve had a lot of my guys that went a long time unbeaten and then they have the loss. It’s always interesting to see, in that fight where they had their first loss, when things start to go wrong. It’s an unusual feeling for them and sometimes they struggle to deal with that. “I don’t think Khabib has lost a single round in his UFC career. If you do lose a round are you going to be able to come back out with that same level of confidence in the next round? There’s a lot of interesting things to be played out in this fight.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Tony Ferguson vs. former champ Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout is expected to serve as the co-main event.