Conor McGregor’s BKFC’s $25M Global Tournament Welcomes Fighters from Any Promotion

Conor McGregor may not be currently active in the octagon, but outside of it he definitely is in the business aspect of it. The star Irishman who’s a minority owner in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, is set to have a tournament with a huge $25 million prize at stake.

BKFC’s president David Feldman revealed that a $25 million tournament will be announced before the end of 2024. The tournament is set to be open to anyone from around the world. Feldman said this tournament would be set to be the largest prized tournament in combat sports history.

Tournament set to Attract many fighters

With a large amount of the cash prize being announced, the tournament should attract many different fighters. The tournament is open to fighters around the world in all different organizations. It’s anticipated that it will be bare-knuckle boxing only involved.

The tournament is set to attract fighters from various promotions such as Karate Combat and the Professional Fighters League. Feldman said it’d be a big deal, “I’m about three weeks out from announcing this, but I’m gonna announce the biggest tournament in combat sports history, with the largest prize that’s ever been on a tournament in combat sports history.”

“We’re going to drop that announcement in three weeks and I think it’s going to capture everybody’s attention in all combat sports. So what we’re going to do is…I can’t say too much about it, but we’re gonna to do try outs. I think we’re going to grab like a thousand people and we’re gonna narrow it down to 24,” said the president.

Conor McGregor Influence

With many fighters from other promotions set to take interest, Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about huge events like this. While fighters from other promotions must have contract exemptions, it’s highly unlikely any UFC fighters would be allowed to compete. UFC CEO Dana White has only made an exception once which was for Conor McGregor’s boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

The fight was labeled as “The Money Fight” in which McGregor and Mayweather had the second largest gate in boxing history.

The BKFC tournament has high hopes of being one of the largest events in combat sports history and will be interesting to see how well it’ll fare.