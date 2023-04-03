Former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor has sent professional wrestling and combat sports fans alike into raptures, teasing a potential move to WWE in the future – amid confirmation that the mixed martial arts promotion’s parent company, Endeavor have reached an agreement to buy the professional wrestling outfit.

McGregor, 34, a former duel-weight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since fracturing his left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

Recently finishing filming on reality television show, The Ultimate Fighter 31 – Crumlin superstar, Conor McGregor is expected to make his Octagon return against #5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler later this year.

Conor McGregor teases potential crossover to the WWE

And despite poking fun at professional wrestling in recent years – most notably in a tirade against decorated former WWE champion, John Cena, McGregor appeared to hint at an “inevitable” feature in the world of the promotion in the future, amid confirmation of an Endeavor acquisition.

“@wwe, @ufc, @TheMacLife #Itsinevitable,” Conor McGregor tweeted, along with a picture of him with both WWE championship and UFC championship belts.

Late last night, reports detailed how Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC, had entered talks with the WWE regarding a potential acquisition of the professional wrestling company, currently headed up by Vince McMahon.

Of note, a potential deal between McMahon and Endeavor Group-led, Ari Emanuel would see the WWE and UFC combined and merge into a publicly traded company.

And this Monday morning, in an official press release, Endeavor confirmed an agreement had been reached to buy the WWE, with the professional wrestling outfit officially merging with the WWE as part of a $21,000,000,000 publicly listed company.

Without a victory across professional mixed martial arts since January 2020, McGregor’s most recent triumph came in the form of a 40-second high kick and strikes TKO win over recent UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone back in January 2020 in a welterweight main event slot in Las Vegas, Nevada.