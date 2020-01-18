Conor McGregor Would Like Tony Ferguson Fight ‘At Some Stage’

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has no shortage of potential opponents for the future — and Tony Ferguson is one that interests him.

McGregor returns to action when he faces Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday night. Although he has a number of options afterwards, it’s no secret that the Irishman is hoping a win gets him a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov next.

However, Nurmagomedov defends his lightweight title against Ferguson at UFC 249 in April. “El Cucuy” is undoubtedly the toughest opponent Nurmagomedov will have faced and there’s always the possibility of him suffering his first defeat.

That would somewhat damage the narrative of a potential McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov rematch. But at the same time, McGregor would be open to facing Ferguson as he feels he should be facing both competitors at some point. Plus, there is some history with the former interim lightweight champion:

“I think regardless of the result I think I should probably face both of these men (Nurmagomedov and Ferguson),” McGregor told MMA Junkie at UFC 246 media day on Thursday. “I would like to face both of these men. I’d like to face Tony Ferguson.

“I’ve had a history with Tony, right? We managed Tony (at Paradigm). He was well looked after. We had him one of the highest paid non-champion in the game. There’s history with Tony. So, I’d like a bout with Tony at some stage.”

McGregor and Ferguson were slated to meet each other in 2017 when the former was still lightweight champion. However, it never came to fruition with the former later getting stripped of the strap due to inactivity.

That is why McGregor is looking to remain active this year after competing in just one fight since the end of 2016:

“I just want activity,” McGregor added. “I’m going in there looking to acquire rounds in here. I’m not in a rush. I’m going to put pressure on Donald, I’m going to hurt Donald. If he can last I’ll be happy to have five rounds in here and then build on these rounds.”

What do you think of a McGregor vs. Ferguson fight?