Conor McGregor Wins Big with $1 Million Bet on UFC 307 Main Event KO Finish

UFC superstar Conor McGregor made a massive gamble on the UFC 307 main event between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr.

McGregor’s leap of faith paid off massively.

McGregor was supposed to make his UFC return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June. But, he withdrew from the event due to a toe injury, and his planned UFC comeback is indefinitely postponed.

As McGregor enjoys life away from the Octagon, he took in an eventful evening at UFC 307. Watching from afar, McGregor decided to place a $1 million wager on Pereira vs. Rountree ending inside the five-round distance.

Pereira vs. Rountree ended up being a bloody war for as long as the fight lasted. After Rountree gave Pereira some early-round troubles, Pereira put it on him in the later rounds, and eventually finished the action in Round 4.

McGregor, after winning the bet, took to social media to praise the UFC 307 main event fighters.

Conor McGregor banks big after Alex Pereira’s latest KO

Watch McGregor’s since-deleted video below.

Conor McGregor qui commente le KO de Alex Pereira et qui lui gueule dessus pour monter en heavyweight 😭



L'ancien veut pas se concentrer sur le métier de journaliste qu'on rigole au moins ?

“I AM PUTTING A MILLION U.S. DOWN ON A KO TAKING PLACE ONE WAY OR THE OTHER HERE IN THIS MAIN EVENT, @DuelbitsOdds are 1/5. A million wins back $200k. Let’s see…” McGregor said in a since-deleted tweet. (h/t talkSPORT)

McGregor then confirmed Pereira’s TKO win earned himself a $200k profit.

“$200k baby! THE RICH GET RICHER! Called it play by play! What a fighter, Poatan! Incredible!” McGregor said.

McGregor isn’t a stranger to placing massive wagers on fights. He’s bet big on boxing and MMA fights in recent years since his 2021 leg injury.

After securing a $200k profit, McGregor turns his attention to following up on a combat sports comeback. In the meantime, he continues to enjoy life away from the combat spotlight.