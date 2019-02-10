Conor McGregor Welcomes Fight With Anderson Silva After UFC 234

Israel Adesanya topped Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in the main event of last night’s (Sat., February 9, 2019) UFC 234 from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. But it wasn’t even close to as one-sided as most expected it to be. In fact, the fight was so entertaining that Conor McGregor welcomes a fight with “The Spider.”

Talk of a high-profile fight between the two megastars has been swirling for quite some time. McGregor has been linked to a fan-friendly fight with Donald Cerrone. But tonight, he was fixated on a potential bout with one of MMA’s greatest fighters ever. “The Notorious” offered his respect for Silva online and said it would “be an honor” to fight him:

Anderson is one crafty, crafty Martial Artist.

You only develop these methods through years of hard fought experience.

Phenomenal performance.

The crafty veteran. Big respect always.

It would be an honor! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 10, 2019

McGregor later continued to espouse about ‘The Spider’ by getting pumped about his wild defense and clothing. The two shared a distinct parallel. McGregor was truly excited about Silva’s comeback:

The “being attacked by bees defense.” Wow!

He has had killer bees on his tracksuits and clothing all these years!

Truly The Spider!

Congratulations Anderson.

A real pioneer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 10, 2019

There’s no denying Silva is one of the best of all-time and a true pioneer as McGregor said. He may have lost to the undefeated Adesanya, but he put up a great fight in a match where most thought he would be easily stopped.

The longtime champ still has it and can still put on a host of entertaining fights. Fans still want to watch him compete, and he has a heart few fighters exhibit.

As for fighting McGregor, Silva might not be in title contention and McGregor may or may not care about fighting for titles anymore. Could his long-rumored match-up with ‘The Spider’ finally come to fruition soon?