Conor McGregor Gets Water Bottle Thrown At Him During Russia Visit (Video)

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is currently in Russia promoting his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey debut within the country. During his tour of Russia, McGregor announced his return to the UFC will go down on January 18 against an opponent yet to be named.

One thing McGregor has made very clear, however, is that he’s seeking a rematch with Russian lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. During an event McGregor took part in during his Russian tour recently, a fan actually tossed a water bottle at the Irishman. McGregor was quick to dodge it, and the man was removed quickly thereafter.

Check out the clip here:

McGregor was reluctant to name who his January return opponent would be for January, but early speculation suggests Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is the front-runner. The Irishman noted that, if he made the announcement himself right now, the UFC would almost certainly “flip” the opponent.

The former UFC lightweight champion went on to explain that he wants to fight the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson after his January return, eying the 155-pound throne once again. After not having been very active the past several years, McGregor wants to fight at least three times in 2020.

Who do you think will fight McGregor when he returns in January?