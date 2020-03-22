Conor McGregor Urges His Fans To Stay In Quarantine

Spread the word!













Former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has urged the people of Ireland to remain in quarantine.

Since the pandemic began McGregor has been vocal online about the Coronavirus. He has again taken to social media to voice his opinions on the issue, this time celebrating his country’s reaction to the virus and urging his followers to keep up the good work, he said.

“Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland! We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases. These are encouraging drops each day but we are still above 100 a day. With today being Saturday and the peak of our weekend, plus the fact we have received lower numbers each day, we will all feel tempted to get out and back to living our normal lives again. But now is the time we must remain most vigilant! Remain most vigilant and put this fully to bed. Otherwise we run the risk of going around in circles with these numbers until they hit a spike we then can’t contain. Stay tight Ireland! We will do this! Together in unity! God speed to everyone around the world fighting this virus. We fight it side by side! ☘️🌍🙏❤️ Team work makes the dream work, God bless!”

In a follow-up post, McGregor posted the following message again alongside a video of him on St Patricks Day in 2019, he said.

“What a buzz! Please lord let us conquer this situation you have bestowed upon us and allow us learn the lessons you seek for us to learn! Thank you Lord Jesus and St. Patrick! Chicago, Ireland, the world! Let’s go! Proper Twelve in the gaf stocked up. No weapon formed against me shall prosper.Stocked. Locked. And Loaded.God bless, thank you. @properwhiskey 🥃”

Do you like to hear these types of messages from athletes and celebrities during times of crisis?