UFC star Conor McGregor laughs off accusations of running ‘Underground cocaine business’

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor appeared to be amused at accusations that he is currently running an “underground cocaine business” from his yatch — in a now-deleted post on his official X account.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the UFC, has been heavily linked with a return to action at the beginning of next year, claiming he will be fighting Dan Hooker in February in a first outing in Saudi Arabia.

Sidelined for more than three-years, Dublin counter striker, Conor McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

And slated to headline UFC 303 back in June during International Fight Week, McGregor withdrew from a welterweight main event against Michael Chandler, fracturing a toe on the same leg just weeks from the headliner.

On social media overnight, however, McGregor was the subject of accusations of the extracurricular — and criminal variety, with a user on social media accusing him of operating an “underground cocaine business” — linking his sister, Aoife’s relationship with reputed Kinahan Cartel member, Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan.

Conor McGregor accused of operating “underground cocaine business”

“Bro just lives on a yatch and pops up in a new country every week doing random sh*t, what a life,” A user posted on X.

“He runs a underground coke business,” A user posted. “The mob boss married his sister. You didn’t hear this from me.”

And reacting to those accusations, Crumlin native, McGregor posted a laughing-face emoji, which he has subsequently deleted.