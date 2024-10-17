UFC star Conor McGregor laughs off accusations of running ‘Underground cocaine business’

ByRoss Markey
UFC star Conor McGregor laughs off accusations of running 'Underground cocaine business'

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor appeared to be amused at accusations that he is currently running an “underground cocaine business” from his yatch — in a now-deleted post on his official X account.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the UFC, has been heavily linked with a return to action at the beginning of next year, claiming he will be fighting Dan Hooker in February in a first outing in Saudi Arabia.

Conor McGregor reacts to Belal Muhammad's UFC 310 title booking: 'I'd cave his skull heavy'

Sidelined for more than three-years, Dublin counter striker, Conor McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

READ MORE:  Ian Machado Garry Accuses Colby Covington of Ducking Him: 'He's Avoiding Me Like the Plague'

And slated to headline UFC 303 back in June during International Fight Week, McGregor withdrew from a welterweight main event against Michael Chandler, fracturing a toe on the same leg just weeks from the headliner.

conor mcgregor andrew coulridge

On social media overnight, however, McGregor was the subject of accusations of the extracurricular — and criminal variety, with a user on social media accusing him of operating an “underground cocaine business” — linking his sister, Aoife’s relationship with reputed Kinahan Cartel member, Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan.

Conor McGregor accused of operating “underground cocaine business”

Conor McGregor confirms February fighting return with Dan Hooker at UFC Saudi Arabia

“Bro just lives on a yatch and pops up in a new country every week doing random sh*t, what a life,” A user posted on X.

READ MORE:  Khabib Supports Francis Ngannou's Decision to Leave the UFC: 'He Was With No Money'

“He runs a underground coke business,” A user posted. “The mob boss married his sister. You didn’t hear this from me.”

And reacting to those accusations, Crumlin native, McGregor posted a laughing-face emoji, which he has subsequently deleted.

READ MORE:  Is Dana White Plotting to 'Steal the Spotlight' from Francis Ngannou and the PFL This Weekend?

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts