Conor McGregor mocks Michael Chandler, urges him to fight Renato Moicano: ‘There’s a UFC 300 main event!’

Amid continued uncertainty on his immediate fighting future and a planned return against former lightweight championship challenger, Michael Chandler, ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has urged the former to instead fight Brazilian foe, Renato Moicano at UFC 300 next April.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has yet to officially book a return to the Octagon, amid links to a welterweight fight against the above-mentioned, Chandler at UFC 300 in April of next year.

Sidelined since fracturing his left tibia and fibula back in 2021, McGregor is apparently set for crunch talks with UFC CEO, Dana White in the Middle East in the coming days, with the organizational boss confirming plans to thrash out his future.

Poking fun at McGregor’s documentary release earlier this year in which the Dubliner delved into his planned return to the Octagon, Missouri veteran, Chandler questioned if a comeback would ever materialize for him.

“Imagine saying it, ‘The greatest comeback in combat sports history’ and then doing a whole sham of a documentary about it, and then never coming back,” Michael Chandler posted on his official X account. “@TheNotoriousMMA – McGregor FORGOTTEN.”

Conor McGregor pokes fun at Michael Chandler

And appearing to veto the idea of a fight with Chandler, McGregor who claimed no other fighter in the promotion has been treated as unfairly as him when it comes to making a comeback to the UFC, urged the promotion to book Chandler opposite the aforenoted, Moicano at UFC 300 next year.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler trading shots on X 👀 pic.twitter.com/9cli4bPA4m — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) December 29, 2023

“Chandler / Moicano now there is a 300 main event!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account.

Without a fight himself since featuring on the main card of UFC 281 back in November of last year, Chandler’s most recently outing came in the form of a third round rear-naked choke loss to common-foe, former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier at Madison Square Garden.

Do you think Conor McGregor eventually fights Michael Chandler next year?